MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Cooler temps continue this weekend!

PHOENIX — After rain showers and even some hail moved through the Valley Friday, rain chances are backing off but, snow will continue up north.

In the Valley, temperatures will stay cool with highs in the upper 60s today and mid-60s Sunday.

Up north, icy roads could impact your commute and those gusty winds could lead to blowing snow and low visibility at times.

Along the Mogollon Rim, and in other spots above 6,000 feet in elevation, we're tracking the chance of four to eight inches of snow through Sunday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for areas around Flagstaff and the Kaibab Plateau until 5am Sunday.

Up north, the snow level will gradually drop to around 3,500 feet by Sunday, but we'll likely only see a light dusting of snow down to that level.

A chance for more rain and snow showers will continue across northern Arizona early next week as a third storm moves in, but our Valley forecast is looking dry as temperatures start to rebound.

Look for highs back in the mid 70s across the Valley by the middle of the week.

_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.49" (-1.43" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.57"

_________________________________________

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-1.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

