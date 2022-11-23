MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Cooler temperatures and stronger winds for Thanksgiving

PHOENIX — It's going to be a really nice day across the state for all of those last-minute errands ahead of Thanksgiving.

Skies will be mostly clear and Valley highs will end up right near normal, with Phoenix topping out at 73 degrees this afternoon.

If you're traveling around the state or the region ahead of the holiday, conditions look nice with mostly clear skies stretching from Arizona to Nevada to California. It will also be dry across New Mexico today.

We are tracking some changes by Thanksgiving Day, though. A storm system moves into New Mexico tomorrow, bringing stronger winds and a drop in temperatures across Arizona.

Valley highs will drop into the upper 60s to low 70s for Thursday and Friday.

Valley wind gusts will peak near 25 mph on Thanksgiving day with gusts as high as 45 mph across northern and northwestern Arizona. A Wind Advisory is in effect for areas along the Colorado River Valley in northwest Arizona starting tonight. Gusts in spots like Lake Havasu and Bullhead City could peak near 45 mph.

We'll stay dry through the weekend, but we're keeping an eye on another storm system that looks to move in from the northwest early next week. It could bring more winds, Valley rain and high country snow.

Stay tuned for updates as we get closer!

_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.77" (-2.53" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.42"

__________________________________________

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

