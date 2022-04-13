MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Cooler, drier air sticks around for one more day

PHOENIX — The cold front that swept across our state on Tuesday is now well to our east, but the colder, drier air it brought into our state is sticking around for another day.
Afternoon temperatures will climb into the upper 70s in the Valley and into the 50s along the Rim today.
Winds will be lighter in the Valley, but breezes pick back up across northern Arizona this afternoon. Wind gusts will peak near 30 mph in spots along the Mogollon Rim.
Temperatures will start trending back up on Thursday, with highs climbing back into the 80s.
We'll continue rebounding through Easter weekend as high pressure gradually builds in.
Expect highs near 90 degrees on Good Friday and in the low to mid 90s Saturday and Sunday.
_________________________________________
2022 Rainfall totals:
Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.55" (-2.17" from average)
Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.71"
_________________________________________
2021 Rainfall totals:
Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-1.01" from average)
Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"
__________________________________________
Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
__________________________________________
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW
Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain
NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain
Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain
NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
__________________________________________
______________________________________