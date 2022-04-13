MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Cooler, drier air sticks around for one more day

PHOENIX — The cold front that swept across our state on Tuesday is now well to our east, but the colder, drier air it brought into our state is sticking around for another day.

Afternoon temperatures will climb into the upper 70s in the Valley and into the 50s along the Rim today.

Winds will be lighter in the Valley, but breezes pick back up across northern Arizona this afternoon. Wind gusts will peak near 30 mph in spots along the Mogollon Rim.

Temperatures will start trending back up on Thursday, with highs climbing back into the 80s.

We'll continue rebounding through Easter weekend as high pressure gradually builds in.

Expect highs near 90 degrees on Good Friday and in the low to mid 90s Saturday and Sunday.

_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.55" (-2.17" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.71"

_________________________________________

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-1.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

