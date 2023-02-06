MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Cooler, breezy & showers to kick off a big week of events in Arizona

PHOENIX — Kicking off the week with much cooler conditions thanks to a cold front that swept across our state overnight.

After reaching highs in the mid-70s this past weekend, Valley temperatures will be nearly 10 degrees cooler today, only reaching the mid-60s this afternoon.

There's also a chance of light snow showers in areas above 5,500 feet along the Mogollon Rim and in the White Mountains today.

While most of the Valley will stay dry, a stray shower could develop this afternoon, especially near the foothills in the north and east Valley.

Winds will pick up around the state today, too. The strongest gusts will be across western Arizona where gusts could peak near 35 mph by this afternoon. Valley wind gusts will top out at 20 to 25 mph today.

This latest storm system clears out to the east tonight, and we'll see just a slight chance of snow showers in eastern Arizona and in the White Mountains on Tuesday, otherwise the rest of the state will be sunny and dry.

High pressure will build in toward the end of the week, sending temperatures soaring ahead of Super Bowl weekend!

Valley highs will reach the upper 60s today, tomorrow and Wednesday before climbing into the low to mid 70s on Thursday and Friday.

Valley highs will end up just a few degrees shy of 80 on Saturday ahead of another storm set to move in on Sunday.

As of right now, it looks like we'll see Valley high temperatures drop to near 70 degrees on Sunday and there's a slight chance for Valley rain and high country snow in the forecast.

The rain chance overall looks low for the Phoenix area so impacts look minimal for all of the Super Bowl celebrations, but stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 1.03" (+0.03" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 1.25"

________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

