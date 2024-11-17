MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Cooler air sets in across Arizona as another storm system moves in

PHOENIX — Our next storm system is moving in from the northwest picking up winds and dropping temperatures across Arizona.

Overall, this looks like a fairly dry storm system for our state, but we may see a few spotty showers over the weekend as it moves through.

Up north, the snow level will drop to around 5,000 feet and we could see an inch of snow near Flagstaff if these slight chances pan out.

We’re also feeling a significant drop in temperatures with daytime as highs fell 15 to 20 degrees across the state.

Here in Phoenix, temperatures only topped out in the 60s, putting us nearly 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Temperatures will warm up to the low 70s Sunday and Monday before climbing into the upper 70s by the middle of next week.

With high pressure building in, we'll even approach the 80s again in Phoenix by the end of next week.

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-1.65" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

