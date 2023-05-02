MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Cooler air moving in across Arizona

PHOENIX — Temperatures are dropping across Arizona as another storm system approaches from the west.

After reaching the triple digits for the first time this year over the weekend, Phoenix highs will fall into the upper 80s to low 90s today and Wednesday.

Breezes will pick back up in the afternoon hours each day this week and it may even be windy at times on Wednesday and Thursday with peak gusts topping 35 mph.

Those winds will bring in even cooler air by Thursday with Valley highs dropping into the upper 70s to low 80s. That will put us nearly 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

As that storm system out west starts to move in, we could see scattered showers and thunderstorms across northern Arizona on Thursday and Friday.

At this point, it looks like the Valley will stay dry.

We are also still tracking Flood Warnings for parts of the Gila River through Tuesday evening as the flow increases due to water releases from upstream dams.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.88" (+0.09" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.33"

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

