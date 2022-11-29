MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Cooler air moves in across Arizona today

Wind Advisories remain in effect for the eastern portions of the Mogollon Rim, the White Mountains and parts of northeast Arizona through the early afternoon. Wind gusts could continue to reach 40 to 45 mph in places like Heber, Window Rock and Show Low.

These winds have picked up as a storm system passes to our north. As that storm moves to the east, colder air is moving in behind it.

Valley highs will only reach the mid 60s across the Valley this afternoon.

The cool-down with be brief, though. Temperatures will be back into the upper 60s to low 70s on Wednesday and stay there through the weekend.

Overnight lows will stay chilly with early morning temperatures in the 40s to low 50s each day.

As we head toward the weekend, we're tracking back to back storm systems that could bring more rain and snow to Arizona.

Right now, the chance of rain in the Valley is slim, but we're at least tracking a slight chance of showers Saturday and Sunday.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.77" (-2.67" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.42"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

