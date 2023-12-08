MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Cooler air arrives in time for the weekend

PHOENIX — After tracking record warmth this week, temperatures are dropping across the Valley as we approach the weekend.

A storm system will pass through the Four Corners late today helping to cool things off over the next couple of days.

Valley highs will drop into the low 70s today as breezes pick up across northern Arizona and along the Mogollon Rim.

Winds will pick up even more on Saturday with gusts near 40 mph across the high country.

Here in the Valley, gusts could top 30 mph Saturday afternoon as temperatures drop into the upper 60s.

We aren't expecting any rain in the Valley, but we could see spotty rain and snow showers in areas near the Four Corners late today as that storm passes by.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.45" (-3.19" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 4.63"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

