MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Cooler air and rain chances are on the way!

PHOENIX — It's been a warm start to the week in the Valley!

High temperatures have been hitting the upper 80s, putting us around 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Overnight lows are also around 10 degrees above normal and that will continue through the end of the week.

Phoenix is only expected to drop into the mid to upper 60s each morning through Friday, putting more record-warm lows in jeopardy.

These record overnight lows have a lot to do with the cloud coverage overhead which traps the warmth of the day near the ground at night.

The cloud coverage comes as moisture streams in ahead of our next storm that is currently spinning off the coast of California.

That storm could bring spotty showers to the Valley as early as tonight.

The core of the storm will move through Friday night into Saturday morning, increasing rain chances and bringing in cooler air.

Parts of central and southern Arizona, including the Valley could see around a tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain with higher amounts near the mountains.

Parts of northern Arizona and the high country could see around a quarter to half an inch of rain over the next several days.

Slight chances for isolated showers will linger into Sunday before this storm clears out.

It will leave behind some cooler air, though.

Valley temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 70s this weekend and stay there early next week, too.

_________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.03" (-3.12" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 4.17"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

_________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

