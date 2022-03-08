MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Cool weather sticking around all week

PHOENIX — Our cool weather is sticking around all week as we also track another storm coming our way.

Valley highs will reach the upper 60s to low 70s each day this week, putting us several degrees below the normal for this time of year.

Overnight lows will cool into the 40s each morning.

Dry conditions prevail today and Wednesday, but we have another storm that's moving in on Thursday.

That storm will bring gusty winds, another chance for snow up north and we could pick up a few rain showers here in the Valley.

At this point it looks like snow levels will drop to around 4,000 feet, with areas like Flagstaff picking up around two to four inches of snow with this storm.

The Valley could also get a few rumbles of thunder, with our best rain chances coming late Thursday night into early Friday morning.

This storm will clear out quickly and we have high pressure in place by the weekend. That's going to warm things up and we could see Valley highs back in the 80s by Sunday.

_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.49" (-1.49" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.57"

_________________________________________

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-1.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

