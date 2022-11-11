MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Cool Veterans Day across Arizona

PHOENIX — After our latest cool-down, temperatures will gradually rebound as we head into the weekend. However, Valley highs will continue to run 5 to 10 degrees below then normal for this time of year.

Valley highs will only reach the low 70s on this Veterans Day.

High clouds will move in today too, but it's staying dry as we head into the weekend.

Then we're tracking our next storm set to move in on Sunday.

We won't see any Valley rain with this one but there is a chance for light snow showers in the high country along with stronger breezes statewide.

Valley temperatures will climb to the low 70s for highs on Saturday. Then temperatures dip back down into the upper 60s on Sunday and that's where we'll top out each day next week, too.

_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.77" (-2.32" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.42"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

