MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Cool start to October will be short-lived

PHOENIX — The Valley is finally getting a taste of fall as cool air settles in across Arizona.

An area of low pressure will continue to move across northern Arizona today, keeping the cooler air around as we start the new week.

There is still a chance for spotty showers across northern Arizona today, otherwise, the rest of the state stays dry.

Winds will ease up in most areas too, but strong breezes are still expected across eastern Arizona today. A Wind Advisory remains in effect for areas of the White Mountains like Show Low and Springerville where wind gusts could peak near 45 mph.

Our cooler weather will be fairly short-lived as another ridge of high pressure sets up across the area later this week.

Valley highs will reach the mid to upper 80s today, upper 80s on Tuesday, then mid 90s again by Wednesday.

Highs will climb back into the low 100s by Thursday and Friday. The average last triple-digit day is October 5th, so it's possible that these will be the last few 100-degree days of the year.

Monsoon 2023 officially ended over the weekend and it's going down as the driest on record with only 0.15 inches of rain at Phoenix Sky Harbor. The previous record was set back in 1924 when we measured 0.35 inches of rain that season.

Phoenix hit 110 degrees or hotter 55 days this year, breaking the old record of 53 days set in 2020.

Phoenix also reached a high of 115 degrees or hotter 22 days this year. That too is a new all-time record, topping the previous one of 14 days set in 2020.

When it comes to overnight temperatures, Phoenix had 35 days this year with lows in the 90s. The previous record was 28 days set in 2020.

September 10th this year also marked the latest day in any year with a low in the 90s. Previously the record was September 7, 2019.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.03" (-2.34" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 4.16"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

