MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Cool-down coming! Rain chances ahead too.

PHOENIX — Clouds are moving into Arizona right now as a storm system moves down the California coast line.

Some rain and snow showers already impacting northern parts of the state.

Accumulations will be light (one to two inches or less), but snow will be possible for areas above 6,000 feet in elevations.

Here in the Valley, we're expected to stay dry overall, but cloudy skies and a few random sprinkles can't be ruled out.

Then, a second stronger storm moves in on Thursday.

This one will bring much colder air, dropping Valley highs into the low to mid 60s with overnight lows plummeting to the upper 30s to low 40s by Saturday morning.

Winds will pick up and rain chances will ramp up here in the Valley Thursday evening. Some spots could see up to a quarter of an inch of rain across the Phoenix metro area.

We're also tracking the chance of around two to five inches of snow up north, including in Flagstaff and along the Mogollon Rim.

Wind gusts will peak near 25 mph here in the Valley, but they could top 40 mph in parts of northern Arizona Thursday evening.

Temperatures will plummet once the storm passes, too! Daytime highs will only make it into the low 60s by Friday with lows in 40s this weekend. Some Valley spots may even dip to near freezing!

We will keep tracking the storm and bring you more updates as this one gets closer!

_________________________________________

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-1.04" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

