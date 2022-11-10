MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Cool air sticks around behind our latest storm

PHOENIX — Our latest cold front is out of here, and behind it, we're feeling the cooler air!

Temperatures will stay well below normal again today, with Valley highs only reaching the mid to upper 60s today.

Phoenix will top out at 69 degrees this afternoon, putting us 10 degrees below the normal for this time of year. Today's high is closer to the average high we see in early December!

These unseasonably cool conditions will continue through the weekend and into next week.

We'll dry out state-wide today and as we head into the weekend, but another storm will move through on Sunday.

We won't see any Valley rain with this one but there is a chance for a few snow showers in the high country on Sunday.

Valley temperatures will climb back into the low 70s on Friday for Veterans Day, with low 70s for highs again on Saturday. Then temperatures dip back down into the upper 60s on Sunday and early next week.

Valley temperatures will continue to run around 10 degrees below normal through at least the first half of next week, too.

That puts highs in the upper 60s to low 70s each day, with morning lows in the 40s.

_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.77" (-2.30" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.42"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

