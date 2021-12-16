MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Coldest night of the season!

PHOENIX — It will be a cold start Thursday before temperatures start to rebound.

A Freeze Warning takes effect tonight for the San Carlos Apache Reservation in Gila County.

Remember to take care of the 4 P's: Pets, Pipes, Plants, People.

Temps should slowly rebound the rest of the week. Valley highs will be back in the mid to low 60s by Friday and upper 60s by this weekend.

Next week looks to start on the warmer side with highs in the 70s, including the first day of winter this Tuesday.

Then, another storm system may bring more rain, snow, and cooler temps to the state. Stay tuned to ABC15 for further updates as we get closer!

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.96" (-0.87" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.55"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

