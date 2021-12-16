Watch
Weather

Actions

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Coldest night of the season!

items.[0].videoTitle
It's going to be a cold morning in the Valley as we dip into the upper 30s around 7 a.m. A warm up will come this afternoon with a high of 63.
Posted at 5:01 AM, Dec 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-16 07:34:18-05

PHOENIX — It will be a cold start Thursday before temperatures start to rebound.

A Freeze Warning takes effect tonight for the San Carlos Apache Reservation in Gila County.

Remember to take care of the 4 P's: Pets, Pipes, Plants, People.

Temps should slowly rebound the rest of the week. Valley highs will be back in the mid to low 60s by Friday and upper 60s by this weekend.

Next week looks to start on the warmer side with highs in the 70s, including the first day of winter this Tuesday.

Then, another storm system may bring more rain, snow, and cooler temps to the state. Stay tuned to ABC15 for further updates as we get closer!

_________________________________________

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.96" (-0.87" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.55"
__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.
Email share@abc15.com.
______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
10:04 AM, Dec 17, 2018