MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Coldest morning of the season so far, but a warm-up is coming

PHOENIX — We woke up to some of the coldest temperatures of the season so far in Arizona!

Temperatures cooled into the 20s across the high country, where a Freeze Warning remains in effect until 8 a.m.

It wasn't that cold in the Valley, but a lot of neighborhoods dipped down into the 50s early this morning.

After the colder start, we'll enjoy a gradual warm-up for the rest of the day.

Valley highs will again only reach the upper 80s to low 90s.

This cool-down is going to be short-lived.

High pressure will build back in over the weekend, sending Valley highs soaring into the mid-90s on Saturday and back into the 100s on Sunday.

Phoenix could see a three-day stretch of highs in the low 100s before our next dose of cooler air arrives toward the middle to end of next week.

As we warm back into the 100s, we're also warming back into record territory.

While we could end up just a couple of degrees shy of the record on Sunday as the high reaches 101 in Phoenix, we could tie the record high of 102 on Monday. That record was set in 2020. We'll also end up a degree shy of the record high on Tuesday.

On average, our last triple-digit day is around October 5th but we have seen triple digits all the way into late October before. The latest ever recorded was October 27, 2016.

Phoenix has now had 126 days this year at 100 degrees or more. That is the sixth most on record. The average number is 111 days and the all-time record is 145 days, set back in 2020.

MONSOON 2023 WRAP-UP:

Monsoon 2023 officially ended on September 30th and it's going down as the driest on record with only 0.15 inches of rain at Phoenix Sky Harbor.

The previous record was set back in 1924 when we measured 0.35 inches of rain.

Monsoon 2023 was also the second driest monsoon on record for all of Maricopa County.

It was an incredibly hot monsoon, too.

Phoenix hit 110 degrees or hotter 55 days this year, breaking the old record of 53 days set in 2020.

Phoenix hit 115 degrees or hotter 22 days this year. That too is a new all-time record, topping the previous one of 14 days set in 2020.

When it comes to overnight temperatures, Phoenix had 35 days this year with lows in the 90s. The previous record was 28 days set in 2020.

September 10th this year also marked the latest day in any year with a low in the 90s. Previously the record was September 7, 2019.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.03" (-2.54" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 4.17"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

