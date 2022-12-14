MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Coldest air of the season so far settling in across Arizona

PHOENIX — As our latest storm clears out, we're now feeling some of the coolest air of the season so far!

Freeze Warnings are in effect for many of our lower deserts from 12 a.m. to 9 a.m. today and again Thursday. Places like San Tan Valley, Maricopa, Casa Grande, Quartzsite, Tonopah, Superior, Florence, Eloy, Ajo and Tucson will freeze overnight as temperatures dip into the upper 20s to low 30s.

Hard Freeze Warnings are in effect for Wickenburg, Aguila, Globe, San Carlos, Kearny, Oracle and across the Tucson metro area from 12 a.m. to 9 a.m. today and again Thursday. Temperatures in these locations will drop below freezing for a longer period of time overnight, which will cause damage to sensitive vegetation.

Even here in the Valley, overnight lows will be close to the freezing point in outlying areas, especially by Thursday morning.

If you have any sensitive plants, cover them or bring them inside. Also, remember to keep your pets inside and cover any exposed pipes to prevent damage.

Even though we'll see more sunshine today, daytime highs will stay chilly and that'll be the case through the weekend.

Here in Phoenix, temperatures will be nearly 10 degrees below normal with highs in the mid to upper 50s each day through the end of the week.

We'll gradually rebound as we head into the weekend, but it's staying cool overall.

Look for highs in the upper 50s to low 60s by Saturday and Sunday, with early morning lows in the upper 30s to low 40s through the weekend.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.10" (-1.68" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 6.46"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

