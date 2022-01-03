MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Temperatures trending up this week

PHOENIX — The first week of 2022 is bringing quieter weather and temperatures that are trending up.

The mornings will still be pretty cold, with Valley lows falling into the 30s to 40s each day.

The afternoons will climb by a degree or two each day, with highs back near 70 by Friday.

High pressure setting up over the desert southwest, bringing the gradual warm-up and keeping conditions dry across the state this week.

Temperatures will dip slightly again by the weekend as another disturbance approaches our state.

We could see light snow showers in the high country again by this weekend, but aside from more clouds, the Valley looks to stay dry at this point.

_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.07" (+0.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.11"

_________________________________________

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 7.11" (-0.11" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 9.15"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

