MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Cold front on the way, bringing more rain and snow to Arizona

PHOENIX — More rain and snow are coming to Arizona!

We're tracking a storm system that will bring a cold front across the state this evening, and another storm that's on the way this weekend.

Rain and snow could arrive in Mohave County as early as this afternoon first. Then that front will continue to swing east across our state tonight bringing rain to the Valley and snow to the high country.

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for much of northern Arizona, eastern Arizona and along the Mogollon Rim starting this evening and continuing through Thursday. Areas above 5,000 feet in elevation could see two to six inches of snow.

Here in the Valley, scattered rain showers could bring up to a tenth of an inch of rain to some neighborhoods.

We'll also get a big dose of cooler air, dropping Valley highs into the upper 50s to low 60s on Thursday and Friday.

Our forecast will stay dry heading into the weekend, but another storm will move in on Sunday. Winds will pick up, temperatures will drop and more rain and snow will fall.

Rainfall could end up at around a tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain for some Valley locations and four to eight inches of snow for parts of the high country. These estimates can, and likely will change as we get closer to the storm's arrival, so stay tuned for updates in the days ahead.

As colder air settles in behind this storm, we could see the first freezes of the season for some Valley locations on Tuesday morning.

________________________________________

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.00" (-0.06" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.00"

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

