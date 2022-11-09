MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Cold front brings rain, snow, winds and a big cool-down today!

PHOENIX — A cold front is on the way, bringing strong winds, rain, snow and a big cool-down our way!

Wind Advisories are in effect through today across northern Arizona. Peak gusts could reach 55 mph along the I-40 corridor which may make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Here in the Valley, breezes get stronger today as that cold front moves through.

Look for peak gusts near 30 mph across the Phoenix metro area.

The cold front will drop temperatures by 10 to 15 degrees across much of our state.

Valley highs will only reach the 60s today, putting us nearly 15 degrees below normal.

Rain and snow showers will sweep from west to east across our state, along the front.

Here in the Valley, rain chances increase through midday and continue into the afternoon before we begin drying out this evening.

Rainfall will be light, but we could see around 0.10-0.15 inches in some Valley neighborhoods. We could even see a few thunderstorms in the mix, too.

Up north, rain will fall over the lower elevations with accumulating snow in spots above 6,500 feet.

Snowfall will be light with one to three inches possible in Flagstaff by late tonight.

This storm will clear to the east by Thursday morning and we'll be dry state-wide heading into the weekend as temperatures rebound.

Valley highs will be back in the low 70s by Friday for Veterans Day with early morning lows in the upper 40s.

_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.73" (-2.32" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.34"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

