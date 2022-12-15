MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Cold air settles into Arizona for a few more days

PHOENIX — Cold air has made for another frigid start to the day across much of Arizona!

Freeze Warnings are in effect again for many of our lower deserts until 9 a.m. today. Places like Queen Creek, San Tan Valley, Maricopa, Casa Grande, Quartzsite, Tonopah, Superior, Florence, Eloy, Ajo and Tucson could freezes for a few hours this morning as temperatures dip into the upper 20s to low 30s.

Hard Freeze Warnings are in effect for Wickenburg, Aguila, Globe, San Carlos, Kearny, Oracle and across the Tucson metro area until 9 a.m. today. Temperatures in these locations will drop below freezing for a longer period of time, which will cause damage to sensitive vegetation.

Daytime highs are staying chilly, too.

Here in Phoenix, temperatures will end up five to 10 degrees below normal with highs in the mid to upper 50s to low 60s through the weekend.

Highs will continue trending up next week, climbing back into the low to mid 60s starting Monday.

Early morning lows will still be cold, though. Valley temperatures will drop into the mid 30s to low 40s through the weekend and into next week.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.10" (-1.71" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 6.46"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

