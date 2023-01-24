MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Cold air settles in, bringing freezes to the Valley

PHOENIX — As our latest winter storm has cleared out to the east, but the cold air has settled in behind it bringing frigid temperatures across the state.

Freeze Warnings and Hard Freeze Warnings are in effect for the entire Valley and areas to our south in Pinal and Pima Counties until 9 a.m. today.

Many parts of the Phoenix metro area are at the freezing point for the first time in years this morning!

The last time the temperature at Phoenix Sky Harbor hit the freezing point was January 2nd, 2019.

So, make sure to bundle up as you get out the door today.

We could see a few more freezes in the Phoenix area tonight, so continue to keep your pets indoors and protect your sensitive plants by covering them with a blanket, sheet or tarp. Small potted plants should be brought inside.

Any exposed pipes should be covered, especially in outlying areas, or they may freeze overnight.

Temperatures will slowly rebound the rest of the week with Valley highs climbing back into the low 60s by midweek.

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 1.03" (+0.36" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 1.23"

________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

