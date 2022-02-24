MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Cold air lingers behind our latest winter storm

PHOENIX — Our latest winter storm is on the way out, but it's leaving cold air behind!

The snow has ended across the high country but travel will still be hazardous this morning, with icy and snow covered roads in many spots. So, use extreme caution or delay travel if possible.

As the sun comes up and skies stay clear today, we'll get a great view of the dusting of snow on the peaks north and east of the Valley!

We won't see any more rain or snow as things dry out across the state and we stay dry through at least the weekend.

Despite the sunshine, temperatures will struggle to warm today with many spots running 10 to 15 degrees below the normal for this time of year.

Phoenix will only reach the mid to upper 50s for highs today, with highs near freezing in the high country.

We'll see Valley temperatures dip back into the 30s again Friday morning, with more deep freezes and single digit lows across the high country.

Then temperatures warm back up as we head into the weekend.

Expect highs back in the 70s here in the Valley by Saturday.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.40" (-1.15" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.54"

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-1.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

