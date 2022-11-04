MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Cold air lingers behind our latest storm

PHOENIX — The strong winds, rain and snow have all cleared out but the cold air brought in by our latest storm system will linger for a couple more days.

Valley temperatures bottomed out in the 30s and 40s this morning, and will only reach the mid 60s by this afternoon. Phoenix will top out near 65 degrees this afternoon, putting us nearly 20 degrees below the normal for this time of year!

Freeze Warnings remain in effect up north for places like Kingman, Prescott, Camp Verde, Sedona and Payson until 8 a.m.

The weekend brings passing clouds at times but we're staying dry and temperatures across our state will slowly rebound.

Valley highs will be in the low 70s on Saturday then into the upper 70s on Sunday and Monday.

However, another cool-down is in sight next week as we track another storm system.

Rain and snow chances are back in the forecast by Election Day and on Wednesday. Stay tuned for updates on the timing and amounts as we get closer.

Valley highs will drop back into the 60s by the middle of next week.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.73" (-2.23" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.34"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

