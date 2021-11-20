MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Clouds this weekend, rain chances next week

PHOENIX — Clouds are moving in, but our forecast is staying dry through the weekend.

Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s with early morning lows in the 50s.

By Monday, winds will pick up out of the east and it will get breezy here in the Valley and across southeastern Arizona.

Then, a storm system will move in from the west on Tuesday and Wednesday. This time, we could even see some rain and snow in parts of Arizona!

The chances are slim (at 10 to 20 percent), but they will kick in on Tuesday, ramp up a bit on Wednesday and could even linger into Thanksgiving morning.

Cooler air coming in will drop highs into the low to mid 70s across the Valley just in time for the holiday, too.

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.26" (-0.17" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

