MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Clouds moving in, but that won't slow our warm up

PHOENIX — High pressure is back and sending temperatures soaring!

Valley highs will climb into the mid 90s through the end of the week, putting temperatures around 10 degrees above normal.

More clouds will move in today, but our forecast will stay dry. Those clouds are coming in ahead of another weak storm system set to pass through Arizona on Friday.

Breezes will pick up as that weak disturbance moves through with peak wind gusts in the Valley at 20 to 25 mph on Friday afternoon.

Valley temperatures will drop a couple of degrees as we kick off the weekend, too.

Then, high pressure returns over the weekend putting temperatures near the triple digits by Sunday and Monday.

On average, Phoenix's first 100-degree day happens around May 2nd.

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.79" (+1.04" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.79"

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

