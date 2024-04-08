MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Clouds move in ahead of our next disturbance and ahead of the solar eclipse

PHOENIX — Clouds have streamed in ahead of another disturbance that will move into Arizona today.

We could see a few showers or isolated thunderstorms in northern Arizona and areas west and southwest of the Valley this afternoon, but the Phoenix Metro looks dry.

The clouds across Arizona could limit views of the partial solar eclipse happening today. Here in Phoenix, it looks like the clouds could thin out just in time to at least catch a glimpse of the eclipse.

Up north, we could pick up some light snow in areas above 8,000 feet, otherwise we won't see more than a dusting in spots like Flagstaff.

Winds are picking up across Arizona today and on Tuesday, too.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for areas along the upper Colorado River in northwest Arizona from today to Tuesday. Gusts could peak near 45 mph in that area.

Breezes will pick up across the rest of Arizona by Tuesday, with gusts in the Valley reaching 25 to 30 mph, and gusts in northern Arizona as high as 30 to 35 mph.

Once this storm clears out, high pressure begins to build in and it's bringing a huge warm-up this week.

Phoenix is likely to see its first 90-degree day of the year by Thursday. On average, our first 90-degree day tends to happen in late March.

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.79" (+1.12" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.79"

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

