MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Clearing out the 100s but storm chances continue

PHOENIX — We're in the final days of the 2022 Monsoon season, but storm chances are still in play.

Most of the action today will be across western and southern Arizona, but Valley storm chances return by Friday and this weekend.

Watch out for gusty winds, blowing dust, lightning and brief heavy downpours with any of the storms that hit our state.

The monsoon season officially ends this Friday, September 30th, but storm chances for the higher terrain will continue throughout all of next week.

It's possible we've seen the last of the 100-degree temperatures for 2022, as well. At this point, it looks like Valley temperatures will top out just shy of 100 degrees through early next week. Phoenix's average last 100-degree day is October 5th.

_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.78" (-2.54" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 4.28"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

