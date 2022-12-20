MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Christmas warm up coming our way

PHOENIX — Clouds are moving back in today, but we'll stay dry across Arizona as temperatures also keep trending up.

As high pressure builds in to our southwest, temperatures will slowly climb over the next several days.

Look for daytime highs in the Valley in the mid to upper 60s with early morning lows in the upper 30s to low 40s throughout the week. This puts us right near average for this time of year.

By Christmas, temperatures will top out in the upper 60s and we'll be back into the 70s in Phoenix by next Monday.

We'll see similar warming trends across Arizona throughout the Christmas holiday as much of the state stays dry.

A weak disturbance will clip by the Four Corners on Friday, though. So, we may see a few snow flurries across the Navajo Nation that day.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.10" (-1.82" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 6.46"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

