MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Christmas cool-down on the way!

PHOENIX — Temperatures are staying above average for now, but a cool-down is on the way just in time for Christmas!

This week, we’ll see some noticeable changes in the weather. By midweek, a storm system passing north of us will bring cooler conditions through Arizona, dropping temperatures closer to normal.

Morning lows will still feel chilly, dipping into the mid-40s to low-50s across the Valley. Even so, those temperatures remain a few degrees above average for this time of year.

Afternoon highs, however, will slide into the mid to upper 60s by Christmas Day and stick around for the latter half of the week.

This storm system is also bringing some festive weather to the high country, with light snow chances and even a few flurries possible on Christmas morning.

Areas like the Grand Canyon, Flagstaff, and parts of the Four Corners could see a light dusting.

It’ll also get breezy up north, with gusts reaching up to 25 mph in some spots. So, if you’re heading to higher elevations, brace yourself!

Meanwhile, after several days of air quality alerts and "No Burn Days," things are expected to improve a bit this week. Heads up: particle pollution could still be an issue for those with respiratory concerns, especially in the mornings.

As of December 22, Phoenix’s average temperature for the month is sitting at 63.1 degrees. That ties the all-time record for December, which was 61.3 degrees set back in 1980. With above-average temps sticking around a little longer, there’s a good chance we’ll break that record!

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.47" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

