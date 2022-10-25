MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Chilly mornings and pleasant days continue across the state

PHOENIX — It was a cold start across Arizona this morning!

Valley temperatures dipped down into the 40s to low 50s, marking the coldest temperatures we've seen since mid-April!

The mornings will be chilly all week, with overnight lows falling into the 50s each day.

Another storm system will move through the Four Corners on Thursday, bringing more breezes and a slight chance of snow showers to northeastern Arizona.

Our Valley forecast will stay dry.

Meanwhile, daytime temperatures will trend up as high pressure builds in from the south, but they'll still end up below the normal for this time of year.

Valley highs will reach the upper 70s today, then the low 80s Wednesday through the weekend.

_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.73" (-2.06" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.28"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

