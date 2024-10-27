MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Changes on the way as a big cool-down comes next week

PHOENIX — Another unseasonably hot day in the Valley for our Sunday, with highs expected in the mid to upper 90s.

We are also tracking a major cool-down next week as a storm system moves in from the northwest.

Winds will pick up, temperatures will drop and we could even see a few rain and snow showers across Arizona on Monday and Tuesday.

Wind gusts could top 25 mph in the Valley and 40 mph up north early next week, and those winds will usher in some much cooler air.

We have a Wind Advisory going into effect for the northwest pocket of our state Monday at 11 a.m. through Tuesday at 5 a.m.

Communities in Mohave County like Bullhead City, Wikieup, Western Grand Canyon, Dolan Springs, Kingman, and Tuweep could see sustained winds of 20-30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, so bring lawn furniture and anything not tied down inside. Tree limbs could be blown down and cause power outages.

Winds this strong can also make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles, so use extra caution.



Expect temperatures across the state to drop around 20 degrees by Tuesday, bringing the Valley back into the upper 70s.

We could see a few spotty showers in the Valley late Monday and Tuesday with a few hundredths of an inch of rain in some neighborhoods.

Up north, the snow level will start out around 10,000 feet on Monday but drop to 6,500 feet by Tuesday morning. That could bring a light dusting of snow into the Flagstaff area. Right now, less than one inch of snow is expected.

It does appear that it will clear out in time for Halloween, keeping the forecast dry all across Arizona for trick-or-treating.

Phoenix will top out in the low 80s on Halloween with trick-or-treating temperatures in the mid 70s.

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-1.27" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

