MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Chance of storms Saturday, big heat to make comeback

PHOENIX — There's still a chance of monsoon storms across Arizona this weekend.

Here in the Valley, storm coverage will be spotty with a slight chance of a few isolated storms.

Up north, scattered storms will develop across the higher terrain and communities near wildfire burn scars are at risk of seeing flooding.

Any storms that develop across our state could bring gusty winds, blowing dust, lightning and pockets of heavy rain.

Ozone pollution is building up again, too.

An Ozone High Pollution Advisory is in effect today with Ozone High Pollution Watches issued for Monday and Tuesday. Limit your time outside if you have asthma or COPD, or you may have difficulty breathing.

Valley temperatures will continue to hit the low 100s each day through the weekend with early morning lows in the upper 70s to low 80s.

The forecast begins to dry out on Sunday and stay that way throughout next week.

As the storm threat clears out, expect sunny skies and a big warm-up!

Valley highs could hit 110 degrees by Tuesday and Wednesday, marking our first 110s in August this year.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 1.99" (-2.64" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.58"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

