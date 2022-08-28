MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: The Valley is drying out and heating up!

PHOENIX — The chance for monsoon storms drops off this week for the Valley but can't be ruled out for northern Arizona.

There's a slight chance for isolated storms just north and south of the Valley today that may still pack a punch, producing high winds, blowing dust, and heavy rain.

Up north, scattered storms will develop across the higher terrain and communities near wildfire burn scars are at risk of seeing flooding.

Valley temperatures will continue to hit the low 100s today and then we really crank up the heat next week.

Valley highs could hit 110 degrees by Tuesday, marking our first 110s in August this year just in time to wrap up the month. The record high for that day is 113 degrees.

Ozone High Pollution Watches have also been issued for Monday and Tuesday. Limit your time outside if you have asthma or COPD, or you may have difficulty breathing.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 1.99" (-2.67" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.59"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

