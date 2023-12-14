MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Burn bans in Maricopa county as forecast stays cool and dry

PHOENIX — Low pressure will gradually clear to the east of Arizona today, leaving cooler air behind for one more day before a big warm-up sets in.

Areas in northeastern Arizona will see a few lingering snow showers this morning before things dry out this afternoon.

Meanwhile in the Valley, it was a cold start to the day with much of the Phoenix metro cooling into the 30s and 40s. Valley highs will only reach the upper 60s in most spots, with Phoenix topping out right at 70 degrees this afternoon.

Burn bans are in place due to smoke pollution, so burning wood in your fireplaces or wood-burning stoves is prohibited in Maricopa County today.

High pressure will build back in Friday and Saturday keeping our forecast dry as temperatures climb.

Valley highs will reach the mid to upper 70s Saturday and Sunday and stay there early next week, too.

Then we're watching for a big pattern change that could bring another storm system into our state by the second half of next week.

The chance for showers starts to go up on Wednesday and could go even higher by Thursday and Friday. This could create some holiday travel issues just ahead of Christmas. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.45" (-3.33" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 4.63"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

