MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Burn bans in effect today

PHOENIX — It's a warm start to December in the Valley!

Phoenix set a new record on Tuesday with a high of 83 degrees. The previous daily record was 81 degrees, set in 1940.

Typically, the last 80-degree day of the year in Phoenix is around November 24. However, last year’s occurred on December 17, and the latest on record was December 30, 1980.

Air quality is an issue right now in the Valley, too.

Maricopa County Air Quality has issued a No Burn Day for today, meaning wood-burning in fireplaces, stoves and outdoor firepits is prohibited.

Fine particle pollution, such as dust and smoke, is lingering over the Valley at unhealthy levels. The worst of it will impact us in the morning hours with air quality gradually improving throughout the day. If you have any respiratory issues, like asthma or COPD, limit your time outside in the morning or you may have difficulty breathing.

Also, do not use leaf blowers on No Burn Days, try to carpool or take public transportation and avoid idling your car in long drive-thru lines.

Temperatures are expected to drop a few degrees starting Wednesday as a weak storm system moves through. Expect Valley highs in the upper 70s for the rest of the week, which is still nearly 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

This weak storm system may bring a few spotty showers to parts of eastern Arizona, including the White Mountains by Thursday, and possibly to northern parts of Maricopa County.

Early next week, another storm system will pass to our north bringing chances for snow showers to northeastern Arizona and potentially dropping temperatures significantly across the state. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.03" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

