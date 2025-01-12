MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Bundle up! Freeze Warnings continue in the Valley

PHOENIX — Bundle up! We are tracking another cold morning across Arizona today. Phoenix Sky Harbor dropped to a low so far today of 37 degrees.

Temperatures will stay below normal for this time of year for a couple more days.

Freeze Warnings go back into effect tonight at midnight until 9 a.m. Monday for much of south-central, southeastern, and southwestern Arizona. This includes nearly all of the Valley, excluding Anthem, Cave Creek, and Fountain Hills. The warning is also in place for Casa Grande, Coolidge, Florence, Gila Bend, Wickenburg, and Quartzsite.

Wrap exposed pipes, cover sensitive plants, and bring pets inside to keep them safe.

In the Valley, morning temperatures will plunge into the mid 30s to low 30s, with afternoon highs on Monday rebounding into the low to mid 60s.

As winds shift out of the north this week, gusts could approach 50 mph along the Colorado River Valley. A Wind Advisory is in now place for spots along the Upper Colorado River Valley like Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City until 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Winds will stay light in the Phoenix metro area as our forecast stays cool and dry.

Phoenix Sky Harbor hasn’t experienced a freezing temperature since January 2, 2019. Current forecasts suggest temperatures at the airport will remain just above freezing, extending the city’s six-year streak above 32 degrees.

A gradual warm-up is ahead next week. Valley highs will climb into the 70s starting Wednesday and we could be tracking the return of precipitation chances by the end of the week. Stay tuned as we get closer.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.00" (-0.33" from average)

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

