MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Brief cool-down for Arizona today!

PHOENIX — Temperatures are dropping in the Valley!

A weak storm system passed to our north, bringing more clouds and cooler air to Arizona.

Phoenix dropped to 82 degrees on Tuesday and we'll be near that again this afternoon, putting us near normal for this time of year.

As high pressure builds in next, sunshine will return for the rest of the week and temperatures will warm up.

Highs across the Valley will top out in the mid-80s on Thursday for Veterans Day and we'll stay there heading into the weekend, too.

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-0.49" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

