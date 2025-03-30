MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Breezy weekend with average temperatures

PHOENIX — A storm passing to our north has cooled us down to near-average temperatures, with winds remaining breezy across the state.

For Sunday, we can expect another day similar to Saturday, with mostly sunny skies in the Valley. Morning lows will dip into the upper 50s and then climb into the lower 80s by the mid-afternoon.

Winds will also remain in the teens with gusts between 20-25 mph in the Valley. In the high country, they will gust to 30-35 mph.

We will see a brief warm-up into Monday before a series of storms set to pass our state in the coming week, bringing a chance for rain and snow to parts of Arizona toward the middle and late part of next week. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

Winds will continue to be an issue across Arizona next week with this series of storms. On Tuesday we will see the most potent wind with gusts in the Valley up to 30 mph, and in the high country, winds could gust up to 45 mph. Beware of the potential for blowing dust at times across the state.

A Wind Advisory will go into effect Monday into Tuesday for areas along and north of the Mogollon Rim and in the northwest pocket of our state as well.

Secure loose outdoor objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Winds this strong can make driving more difficult, especially for higher profile vehicles, like RVs, campers, and tractor-trailers, so be extra careful.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.87" (-1.67" from average)

_________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

