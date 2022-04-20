MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Breezy to windy conditions continue across Arizona

PHOENIX — Winds are easing up slightly today, but they aren't going away completely.

Breezes will gust as high as 30 mph in northern Arizona, and as high as 25 mph here in the Valley this afternoon.

Humidity values will end up in the teens across northern Arizona, so the fire danger isn't as high as it was on Tuesday but it's still important that you use caution as there is still an elevated risk for wildfires.

Winds will pick up again on Thursday and that's going to be enough to increase the fire danger again. A Fire Weather Watch is now in effect across northern Arizona on Thursday, and that could be upgraded to a Fire Weather Warning. Wind gusts on Thursday will top out near 35 mph in the areas under this alert.

Then winds really pick up on Friday, as a stronger storm system passes by. Gusts could top out near 50 mph across northern Arizona on Friday, with gust topping 30 mph here in the Valley.

These winds will at least usher in some cooler air.

Temperatures will be lower today, with Valley highs back down in the upper 80s to low 90s. Highs will fall into the upper 70s to low 80s on Friday.

There is a chance for a few showers across northern Arizona, but at this point the Valley looks to stay dry through the weekend.

Then, high pressure builds in again bringing another big warm-up to the Valley.

Expect temperatures back in the 90s next week and flirting with the triple digits by next Wednesday.

_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.55" (-2.21" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.71"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

