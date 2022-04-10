MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Breezy conditions as storm system heads our way!

PHOENIX — The gusty winds we felt today are sticking around through the rest of the weekend and into next week as a storm system heads our way.

Temperatures start to trend back down on Sunday, but it will still be warm with Valley highs near 90 degrees.

Expect winds out of the southwest up with peak gusts near 25 mph on Sunday.

Gusts in northern Arizona will ease up a bit on Sunday, but peak gusts could be near 30 mph by the afternoon.

Winds then get stronger again early next week as our next storm moves in from the northwest.

As conditions stay dry and winds pick up, Fire Weather Warnings (Red Flag Warnings) have been issued for Sunday and Monday across southeastern Arizona.

High Wind Watches are now in effect for Monday and Tuesday across all of northern Arizona where gusts could be as high as 60 to 65 mph!

Peak gusts here in the Valley could approach 35 to 40 mph by Tuesday.

Those winds will help usher in a big dose of cool air and we're going to see chances for rain and snow too as a cold front moves across our state.

At this point, snow levels look to drop to between 4,500 and 5,500 feet with snowfall amounts ending up at an inch or less in the higher terrain.

Here in the Valley, we could see spotty showers on Tuesday, but rainfall amounts will be minimal.

Temperatures will drop into to the low 70s by Tuesday.

Highs reach the 70s again on Wednesday as we dry things out.

Temperatures will warm back into the 80s by the end of next week.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.55" (-2.14" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.71"

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-1.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

