MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Breezy and cooler Sunday as storm moves in

PHOENIX — Get ready for a big dip in temperatures and breezes as a storm moves in on Sunday.

Temperatures will drop by 10 to 15 degrees across our state putting Valley highs in the mid-70s tomorrow.

We'll also see a chance for spotty showers across the state, which could include more snow showers for the highest elevations.

Right now, accumulations look light with less than an inch of snow for spots like Flagstaff and less than 0.05" of rain for the Valley, mainly falling on Sunday evening.

The storm is also ramping up fire danger concerns in southeastern Arizona. Red Flag Warnings (Fire Weather Warnings) take effect Sunday in that part of the state due to high winds, low humidity, and dry fuels.

Our forecast dries back out on Monday as that storm heads east, but winds will stay breezy through the middle of next week.

Temperatures will gradually rebound with highs back in the 80s by Tuesday and flirting with the 90s by next Friday.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.49" (-1.84" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.57"

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-1.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

