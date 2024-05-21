MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Breezy across Arizona as things dry out the rest of the week

PHOENIX — After a windy, dusty, and even rainy start to the week, we're drying out and warming up across Arizona.

Breezes will pick back up across northern and eastern Arizona by this afternoon, but gusts will max out at around 30 mph.

Here in the Valley breezes will pick up slightly, with gusts near 20 mph at times.

Valley high temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 90s for the rest of the week, putting us right near normal for this time of year.

Winds will pick up slightly on Friday and Saturday as another storm system dives into our state. It won't bring any rain, but we'll see temperatures dip into the low 90s as we kick off the holiday weekend.

Then high pressure builds back in late in the weekend sending Valley temperatures back into the low 100s by Memorial Day.

______________________________________

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.80" (+0.92" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.81"

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

