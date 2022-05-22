MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Break from the 100s this weekend

PHOENIX — Winds are backing off and temperatures are dropping for the weekend!
Valley highs will fall into the mid-90s through Sunday with just a few afternoon breezes.
Early morning temperatures will be nice and mild as most of the Valley drops into the 60s over the weekend.
Enjoy the cooler air while it lasts because we have another big warm-up ahead.
High pressure builds in next week and temperatures will be back in the triple digits starting Tuesday. The forecast looks to remain very hot and breezy leading up to Memorial Day weekend as well.
2022 Rainfall totals:
Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.55" (-2.33" from average)
Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.71"
Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW
Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain
NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain
Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain
NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
