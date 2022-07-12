PHOENIX — Monday marked the hottest day of the year so far, with Phoenix topping out at 115 degrees!

While temperatures will drop a few degrees the rest of the week, Valley highs will still top 110 each afternoon through the weekend.

As high pressure sets up near the Four Corners not only will temperatures stay sizzling hot, we'll also see a return of daily monsoon storm chances.

The best bets will be along the Mogollon Rim and over the higher terrain north and east of the Valley.

Higher terrain storms will try to work their way down into the Valley each day, so there is a slight chance of storms in the Phoenix metro area in the late afternoons and evenings.

Watch out for gusty winds, blowing dust, lightning and brief downpours with any of the storms that move in.

We're also monitoring air quality and it could get worse with ozone pollution potentially reaching unhealthy levels over the next couple of days.

An Ozone High Pollution Advisory is in effect today and an Ozone High Pollution Watch is in place for Wednesday.

If you have any respiratory condition, like asthma or COPD, limit your time outside or you may have difficulty breathing.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.87" (-2.28" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.90"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

