MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More wind, rain and snow, and a blast of cold air!

PHOENIX — Arizona is getting a blast of cold air along with more rain and snow as our latest storm moves in today.

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for areas for portions of Coconino, Gila, Apache and Navajo counties, including for spots like Flagstaff, Payson and Show Low.

This storm will bring three to six inches of snow to areas above 5,500 feet, but we could see light snow at lower elevations as snow levels plummet tonight.

Light snow showers could even make it as far south as our Valley foothills by this evening. While we don't expect any accumulation, we could see snow showers in spots like Cave Creek and north Scottsdale briefly this evening.

The rest of the Valley has a chance of light rain showers before we dry things out tonight.

Winds will also pick up as this storm moves through, with the strongest winds expected in western Arizona. A Wind Advisory remains in effect through this evening for most of western Arizona where wind gusts could reach 50 mph.

Cold air moving in will also make today the coolest day of the year so far in the Valley. In fact, today's high in Phoenix could be the coolest high temperatures we've recorded since 2019! Phoenix only reaches 51 this afternoon, with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s across the Phoenix Metro Area.

Then as skies clear overnight, we're going to see widespread freezes around the Valley and across southern Arizona. Up north, lows will plummet into the single digits and teens by Tuesday morning.

Freeze Warnings and Hard Freeze Warnings are now in effect for the entire Valley and areas to our south in Pinal and Pima counties overnight until 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Make sure to protect your sensitive plants and cover your pipes otherwise they may freeze. Bring your pets indoors, too.

Temperatures will slowly rebound the rest of the week, with Valley highs climbing back into the 60s by midweek.

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 1.03" (+0.38" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 1.23"

________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

