MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Big winter storm moving in New Year's Day!

PHOENIX — A big winter storm is on the way!

We're tracking widespread rain, snow, gusty winds and another big dose of cold air on New Year's Day.

RADAR: Track rain, winter weather across Arizona here.

At this point, it looks like the rain will hold off until after we ring in 2023.

So, plan on cloudy skies with highs in the 60s across the Valley on Saturday.

Temperatures will drop into the upper 50s by midnight and air quality will be a big issue as fireworks go off.

The Phoenix metro is under a High Pollution Advisory for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Burn restrictions are in place, so do not burn wood in your fireplaces or outdoor stoves or you could face a fine. Limit your use of fireworks too or our Valley air will get very unhealthy to breathe in.

Rain on Sunday is likely to help clear out the pollution by mid-day.

That big winter storm moving in will also impact road travel and outdoor plans all across Arizona. So, Sunday will be an ABC15 Weather Action Day. Take action now to get ready and limit travel on Sunday.

The Phoenix metro area could get between half of an inch and an inch of rain. We could see a few thunderstorms in the mix, too.

Up north, the snow level will gradually drop to 5,000 feet with four to ten inches of snow possible.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Flagstaff, all along the Mogollon Rim and into the White Mountains from Saturday night through Monday morning.

Another Winter Storm Watch will be in effect for the Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal and Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County and portions of southeastern Arizona Sunday night through Monday morning.

Wind gusts could approach 40 mph in parts of the high country, too. That will lead to blowing snow and low visibility; treacherous travel conditions on Sunday.

Snow showers will linger along the Mogollon Rim into Monday. We'll also see another chance for a few showers in the Valley on Monday, too.

Another weaker storm system will move in on Tuesday, ramping up our rain and snow chances again across Arizona. Stay tuned for more details on this one as we get closer.

_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.41" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

