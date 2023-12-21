MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Big winter storm brings rain and snow ahead of Christmas

PHOENIX — Today will be a dry day for all of those last minute holiday errands, before our first big winter storm moves in! It will bring widespread rain on Friday and high country snow by the weekend.

Valley highs in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies this afternoon. That's still around 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Then rain chances go up overnight, and rain is likely throughout the day Friday.

Friday is an ABC15 Weather Action Day as rain will likely impact your morning and evening commutes, as well as road travel across Arizona. Take action now to prepare for a wet day. Rain will likely linger into early Saturday, too.

Cities across the Phoenix metro area could see anywhere from a half an inch to over an inch of rain through the weekend, with the bulk of it falling on Friday.

There is also a chance for a few thunderstorms throughout the day Friday, which could lead to areas of heavy rain and flooding.

A Flood Watch is now in effect from 6 a.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday for all of central and southwestern Arizona, including the Phoenix Metro Area.

This storm will be fairly warm, so snow levels will stay near 8,000 feet through Friday. We'll see them drop to 7,000 feet on Saturday before falling to 5,500 feet late Saturday into Sunday as another storm system approaches with colder air from Utah.

Flagstaff and other areas along the Mogollon Rim will mostly see rain through Friday, but by Saturday into Sunday, it will switch to snow as the colder air arrives.

Right now, we are tracking the possibility of one to three inches of snow in Flagstaff, Pinetop-Lakeside and other areas along the Mogollon Rim just in time for Christmas!

Here in the Valley, a slight chance of spotty rain showers will linger into Sunday but we will dry out by Christmas Day.

It will get much cooler too, with the highs falling into the mid-60s over Christmas weekend.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.48" (-3.47" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 4.67"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

