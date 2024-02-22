MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Big weekend warm-up, but more winter storms coming next week

PHOENIX — A quick-moving storm that brought light rain and snow showers, more winds and cooler temperatures on Wednesday has cleared out of our state.

It will be a nice day across Arizona behind that storm. You can expect lighter winds, mostly clear skies and mild temperatures. Valley highs reach the low to mid-70s this afternoon.

High pressure will build in by the end of the week, sending temperatures back into the low 80s Friday and Saturday.

We'll get even warmer on Sunday as temperatures climb into the mid-80s. Clouds will move in, but our forecast will stay dry throughout the weekend.

Early next week, we're tracking a pair of storm systems that will bring more winds, rain and snow chances, and another cool-down to Arizona.

The breezes pick up on Monday, and we could see a few showers around our state that day. Then we'll see those rain and snow chances ramp up Monday night and continue on Tuesday. Winds will get stronger on Tuesday, too.

Stay tuned for more updates on timing and rain and snow amounts as we get closer.

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.05" (+0.57" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 2.18"

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

