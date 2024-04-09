MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Big warm-up this week set to bring the first 90s of the year to Phoenix

PHOENIX — A weak disturbance is exiting our state to the east, but breezy conditions are sticking around through today.

A Lake Wind Advisory remains in effect for areas along the upper Colorado River in northwest Arizona through 5 p.m. today. Gusts could peak near 45 mph in that area.

Gusts in the Valley will peak near 25 mph, and gusts in northern Arizona could go as high as 30 mph through the afternoon.

As our latest disturbance clears out, temperatures will climb back to near-normal today, reaching the mid 80s in the Valley.

Then high pressure builds in and that's bringing a huge warm-up by the end of the week.

Phoenix is likely to see its first 90-degree day of the year by Thursday. On average, our first 90-degree day tends to happen in late March.

We could see Phoenix warm all the way to 95 degrees on Thursday and Friday. On average, the first 95-degree day happens on April 12th so this warmer weather is coming right on time.

The Valley stays in the 90s through Saturday ahead of another storm that will bring more winds through the weekend and cooler air our way by early next week.

_______________________________________

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.79" (+1.11" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.79"

_________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

